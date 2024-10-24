Advertisement

UNESCO Inviting Applications For Chief Of Section, Paris

The Chief of Section will be responsible for designing, leading and coordinating the implementation of UNESCOs work in the field of Water Sciences.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
UNESCO Inviting Applications For Chief Of Section, Paris
UNESCOs salaries consist of a basic salary and other benefits.
New Delhi:

Ministry of Education has released a notification highlighting the vacancy notice posted by UNESCO Staffing Team, Paris for the post of Chief of Section (P-5) at Paris, France. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of UNESCO for detailed information. The deadline to fill the applications is  October 28, 2024. 

The Chief of Section will be responsible for designing, leading and coordinating the implementation of UNESCO's work in the field of Water Sciences and IHP Programme, specifically on groundwater, water and human settlements and water cooperation through the mobilisation of the UNESCO water family and coordination with other UN agencies and partners. 

Candidates applying for the post must have an advanced university degree (Master or equivalent) in one of the fields of fresh water sciences or environmental sciences with specialisation in hydrogeology and water resources. 

The applicants must have a minimum of ten years of progressively responsible and relevant professional work experience in the field of water resources or hydrogeology, of which preferably 5 years acquired at international level. Candidates must also have a working experience with water-related specialised agencies of the UN system and/or Professional NGOs and/or international organizations for technical cooperation.

UNESCO's salaries consist of a basic salary and other benefits which may include 30 days annual leave, family allowance, medical insurance, pension plan etc. The approximate annual starting salary for this post is 151 429 US dollar.

Aspirants can check the following link for  detailed  information  https://careers.unesco.org/job/Paris-Chief-ofSection/802728702/
 

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Unesco, UNESCO Chief Of Section, Water Sciences And IHP Programme
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Meets Australian Counterpart To Strengthen Educational Ties
UNESCO Inviting Applications For Chief Of Section, Paris
Allahabad High Court To Recruit 3,306 For Group C And D Posts In 2024, Apply By This Date
Next Article
Allahabad High Court To Recruit 3,306 For Group C And D Posts In 2024, Apply By This Date
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com