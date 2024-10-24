UNESCO Inviting Applications For Chief Of Section, Paris

Ministry of Education has released a notification highlighting the vacancy notice posted by UNESCO Staffing Team, Paris for the post of Chief of Section (P-5) at Paris, France. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of UNESCO for detailed information. The deadline to fill the applications is October 28, 2024.



The Chief of Section will be responsible for designing, leading and coordinating the implementation of UNESCO's work in the field of Water Sciences and IHP Programme, specifically on groundwater, water and human settlements and water cooperation through the mobilisation of the UNESCO water family and coordination with other UN agencies and partners.



Candidates applying for the post must have an advanced university degree (Master or equivalent) in one of the fields of fresh water sciences or environmental sciences with specialisation in hydrogeology and water resources.



The applicants must have a minimum of ten years of progressively responsible and relevant professional work experience in the field of water resources or hydrogeology, of which preferably 5 years acquired at international level. Candidates must also have a working experience with water-related specialised agencies of the UN system and/or Professional NGOs and/or international organizations for technical cooperation.



UNESCO's salaries consist of a basic salary and other benefits which may include 30 days annual leave, family allowance, medical insurance, pension plan etc. The approximate annual starting salary for this post is 151 429 US dollar.



Aspirants can check the following link for detailed information https://careers.unesco.org/job/Paris-Chief-ofSection/802728702/

