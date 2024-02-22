UNESCO Invites Nominations For Russia Mendeleev International Prize, Check Details

UNESCO has invited nominations for the third edition of the UNESCO Russia Mendeleev International Prize in Basic Sciences.

As per the information shared by UNESCO, the prize is awarded annually to two individual award winners for a remarkable discovery, outstanding innovation and avid promotion of the basic sciences. The discovery should have a potential to impact future, socio-economic transformation and development of human societies.

There is no age limit for the candidates to become eligible for the award. The prize is awarded to candidates whose scientific achievements contribute to socio-economic transformation.

The authorities will not consider any self-nomination by the candidates. The nominations can be submitted by the following entities:

Governments of Member States in consultation with their National Commissions

Non-governmental organizations maintaining official partnerships with UNESCO and active in relevant fields covered by the Prize

UNESCO Chairs

International scientific unions

Universities

The prize is funded by the Government of the Russian Federation.

Applications should be forwarded to the Indian National Commission for Cooperation with UNESCO (INCCU) by February 28, 2024. For further details, interested candidates can visit the official website of the Ministry of Education.