UNESCO Invites Applications For King Hamad Bin Isa AlKhalifa Prize Worth Rs 25 Lakh

UNESCO has invited applications for the King Hamad Bin Isa AlKhalifa Prize for the year 2023. The prize is awarded for the use of Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) in the education sector. Interested and eligible candidates can submit the applications to the Indian National Commission for Cooperation with UNESCO (INCCU) by January 7, 2024, which will be further sent to the UN body by February 5, 2024.

The prize was introduced in 2005 with support from the Kingdom of Bahrain to reward projects that use new technologies to enhance learning and teaching. It can be awarded to individuals, institutions, other entities or non-governmental organisations who have made significant contribution in the learning, teaching sector with the help of information and communication technologies (ICT).

The 2023 edition of the prize will focus on the theme 'Digital learning for greening education' and will be rewarded to initiatives that use digital technology to develop innovative and inclusive climate pedagogies. The programmes must provide learners with the opportunity to acquire the knowledge, values and skills to tackle climate disruption and promote sustainable development.

An international jury will choose two prize-winners who will receive a diploma and a monetary award of US dollar 25,000 each.

The prize will be funded by the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain and would consist of a one-time contribution sum of US dollar 758,600. The amount would cover both the monetary value of the prize and the costs of administering the reward.

A UNESCO release has also mentioned the address for the candidates to submit their application. It also has the phone number and email ID of education ministry officials.

