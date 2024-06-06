UK University Open Admissions To MSc Artificial Intelligence And Applications

The University of Strathclyde in Glasgow is currently accepting applications for its Master of Science (MSc) in Artificial Intelligence and Applications, starting in September 2024. This programme is designed for individuals without a computing science background.

To qualify for this master's programme, applicants need at least a second-class honours degree or its equivalent and an IELTS score of 6.0. The tuition fee for international students for the 2024-25 academic year is 26,100 euros (Rs 23.68 lak).

Scholarships ranging between 5,000 (Rs 4.53 lakh) and 7,000 euros (Rs 6.35) will be awarded to students based on academic merit and relevant experience, with a deadline for applications on July 31.

In line with the national AI strategy from the office for artificial intelligence, the course includes essential AI techniques and their application in business. The curriculum aims to address the skill gap in machine learning, ensuring graduates are highly employable across various industries, including education, engineering, health, finance, government, manufacturing, retail, and transport.

The programme equips graduates with transferable skills for professional careers in AI, focusing on the design, development, optimization, and application of AI algorithms and technologies to achieve business goals. It also covers training in statistical methods for sampling, distribution, assessment, bias, and error.

Students will have chances to connect with top employers like J Pierpont Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Google, Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, and Logica. The programme is conducted through a mix of lectures, hands-on computer lab sessions, and tutorials.