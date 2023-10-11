UK's University Of Lincoln Opens Registration For MSc Analytical Sciences

Applications will be accepted by the University of Lincoln until January 2024. Image: official wesite

The University of Lincoln in the United Kingdom has initiated the registration process for the Master of Science (Analytical Sciences) program for the academic year 2024-25. Prospective candidates can submit their applications through the official website, lincoln.ac.uk. Indian and international students are eligible to apply until January 2024. The university has stated that if all available program seats are filled before the deadline, the admission process will be closed early.

Eligibility criteria:



Applicants should hold a bachelor's degree or an equivalent qualification from a recognized institution. They are required to have achieved at least a second-class honors degree in Chemistry or a related science subject, including biosciences, pharmaceutical science, chemistry, forensic science, geology, geography, environmental science, and archaeological science. Aspirants should have a minimum score of 50 per cent or a CGPA of 5.5 in their bachelor's degree. Candidates must also demonstrate English language proficiency equivalent to an IELTS overall score of 6, with a minimum of 5.5 in each element.

For applicants who do not meet the specified IELTS requirements, participation in one of the University of Lincoln's pre-session English and academic study skills courses is mandatory.

Indian students enrolling in this program will be required to pay 17,600 pounds (approximately 17,97,000) programme fee. However, the university offers various scholarships, funded studentships, and educational loans. Check details here

The university's MSc in Analytical Sciences is designed to provide graduates in scientific and related fields with thorough training in the use of modern analytical techniques. The programme focuses on developing practical skills in analytical science, preparing graduates for careers in fields such as pharmaceuticals, forensics, archaeology, and environmental analytical sciences.

How to apply:



Once you've selected the program, you can proceed to apply on the official website. Simply click on the 'Apply Now' button located on the webpage of your selected course. To get started, you will be required to register and create an account, which will enable you to save your application progress.