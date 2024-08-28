Advertisement

UKPSC Prelims Result 2024 Out, Check Download Link Here

UKPSC Prelims 2024: Candidates can download their results by visiting the official website.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
UKPSC Prelims Result 2024 Out, Check Download Link Here
UKPSC 2024: The preliminary examination was held on July 14. (Image Credit: psc.uk.gov.in)
UKPSC Prelims Result 2024: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has announced the results for the UKPSC Combined State (Civil) Senior Subordinate Services Examination (Prelims) 2024 today, August 28.

Candidates who have qualified can download their results by visiting the official website, psc.uk.gov.in. They can also download the cut-off marks, answer key, and individual candidate marks.

The preliminary examination was held on July 14, 2024.

UKPSC Prelims Result 2024: Steps To Download

  • Visit the official website of the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission, psc.uk.gov.in
  • Click on the "Results" section under the Students Corner
  • Click on the link titled "List of Selected Candidates for Mains Examination of Uttarakhand Combined State Civil Senior Subordinate Services Examination 2024"
  • Check your result and save it for future reference

The official notification states in Hindi: "As per the provisions of the advertisement, the proficiency list is prepared based on the marks of the candidates who secured 33 percent in the qualifying second question paper, General Intelligence Test, along with the marks from the first question paper, General Studies. The claim of the candidates for the posts applied for, as mentioned in the online application form, will be included in the State Civil / Senior Subordinate Services Preliminary Examination."

The recruitment drive aims to fill positions such as Deputy Collector (Personnel and Vigilance Department), Deputy Superintendent of Police (Home Department), District Commandant, Home Guards (Home Department), Assistant Divisional Transport Officer (Transport Department), District Panchayat Raj Officer (Panchayati Raj Department), District Panchayat Working Officer (Panchayati Raj Department), District Village Industries Officer (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department), Finance Officer/Treasury Officer (Finance Department), Assistant Commissioner, State Tax (Finance Department), State Tax Officer (Finance Department), Assistant Municipal Commissioner/Executive Officer (Category-1) (Urban Development Department), Deputy Education Officer/Staff Officer/Law Officer (School Education Department), and Probation Officer (Women Empowerment and Child Development Department).

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2024: Registration Process Begins Today, Check Details
UKPSC Prelims Result 2024 Out, Check Download Link Here
Nine Karnataka Students Selected As Part Of Indian Team For World Skills Competition
Next Article
Nine Karnataka Students Selected As Part Of Indian Team For World Skills Competition
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;