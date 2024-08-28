UKPSC Prelims Result 2024 Out, Check Download Link Here

UKPSC Prelims Result 2024: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has announced the results for the UKPSC Combined State (Civil) Senior Subordinate Services Examination (Prelims) 2024 today, August 28.

Candidates who have qualified can download their results by visiting the official website, psc.uk.gov.in. They can also download the cut-off marks, answer key, and individual candidate marks.

The preliminary examination was held on July 14, 2024.

UKPSC Prelims Result 2024: Steps To Download

Visit the official website of the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission, psc.uk.gov.in

Click on the "Results" section under the Students Corner

Click on the link titled "List of Selected Candidates for Mains Examination of Uttarakhand Combined State Civil Senior Subordinate Services Examination 2024"

Check your result and save it for future reference

The official notification states in Hindi: "As per the provisions of the advertisement, the proficiency list is prepared based on the marks of the candidates who secured 33 percent in the qualifying second question paper, General Intelligence Test, along with the marks from the first question paper, General Studies. The claim of the candidates for the posts applied for, as mentioned in the online application form, will be included in the State Civil / Senior Subordinate Services Preliminary Examination."

The recruitment drive aims to fill positions such as Deputy Collector (Personnel and Vigilance Department), Deputy Superintendent of Police (Home Department), District Commandant, Home Guards (Home Department), Assistant Divisional Transport Officer (Transport Department), District Panchayat Raj Officer (Panchayati Raj Department), District Panchayat Working Officer (Panchayati Raj Department), District Village Industries Officer (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department), Finance Officer/Treasury Officer (Finance Department), Assistant Commissioner, State Tax (Finance Department), State Tax Officer (Finance Department), Assistant Municipal Commissioner/Executive Officer (Category-1) (Urban Development Department), Deputy Education Officer/Staff Officer/Law Officer (School Education Department), and Probation Officer (Women Empowerment and Child Development Department).