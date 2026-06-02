UKPSC PCS 2026 Result Out: Rudrapur's Jasmeet Kaur Secures Rank 1

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has announced the final result of the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Examination (PCS). Rudrapur's Jasmeet Kaur secured the first rank in the merit list. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official UKPSC website. The commission has released the result in a stage-wise format, and the merit list includes the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates.

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UKPSC PCS 2026 Toppers

According to the final selection list released by UKPSC, Jasmeet Kaur from Rudrapur has secured Rank 1 in the examination. Varsha Joshi from Haldwani secured the second position.

The result highlights the strong performance of women candidates in this year's selection process. Several female candidates have secured top positions across important administrative posts. Among the top selected candidates, women have achieved notable success in key services, including Deputy Collector and other prestigious cadres.

The final merit list was prepared after considering performance in the written examination, interview, physical efficiency test, and medical examination wherever applicable.

Among the candidates selected for Deputy Collector positions are Jasmeet Kaur, Varsha Joshi, Ashutosh Nautiyal, Amit Chandra Dwivedi, Meenakshi Bhatia, Faraj Mian, Viral Sharma, Ujjwal Dalakoti, and Kajal Saini. Women candidates also featured prominently in several other services and cadres.

Women candidates also delivered an impressive performance in the Police Deputy Superintendent (DSP) cadre. According to the official selection list, Aditi Punetha secured the first position among the selected DSP candidates.

Other candidates selected for DSP posts include Aishwarya Bhatt, Manish Chand Ramola, Sandeep Kumar Singh Patel, Shatakshi Sharma, Saksham, Govind Pandey, Himanshu Diwakar, Shreya Singh, and Prakriti Negi.

How to Check UKPSC PCS Result 2026?

Visit the official UKPSC website.

Click on the "Results" section available on the homepage.

Open the UKPSC PCS 2026 Result link.

Download the PDF merit list.

Search your roll number using the search option.

Save the result PDF for future reference.

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned in the result document. The commission releases results stage-wise, and the merit list generally contains the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates. Any discrepancy should be reported to UKPSC immediately through official channels.

