UK University Offers Scholarships For Indian Students, Check Details

The University of East Anglia (UEA) in UK has announced a series of new scholarships for Indian students across multiple academic programmes. Interested and eligible students from both undergraduate and postgraduate courses can visit the official website of the university to check the eligibility criteria and deadline of the scholarship programmes.

Following are the list of the scholarships available for Indian applicants for the 2024-25 academic year-

UEA India Award

The UEA India Award is valued at 4,000 pound and is introduced exclusively for Indian postgraduate students. It is granted automatically to those who meet the entry requirements under the UEA India Award programme.

Indian candidates who have received offer for a postgraduate programme at UEA will be eligible for the programme. The value of the award is 4,000 pound for meeting UEA entry criteria, 5,000 pound for achieving a final undergraduate grade of 65% or higher, and an extra 5,000 pound for an LLB score of 60% or above.



UEA India Undergraduate Scholarship

This scholarship programme is also introduced for meritorious Indian students. Under this scholarship, students will be rewarded with a reduction of 4,000 pound in the first year of their bachelor's degree.



The Global Undergraduate Excellence Scholarship

This scholarship is designed to honour outstanding international students who have secured an offer to pursue their undergraduate studies at UEA. The scholarship provides an annual grant of 4,000 pound covering up to three years of undergraduate study. Exceptional applications can also be considered for a 10,000 pound yearly award.

The Sonny and Gita Mehta India Scholarship

This scholarship aims at supporting talented Indian writers to enable them to undertake study in UEA's Department of Literature, Drama, and Creative Writing. The grant under this scholarship is valued at 28,500 pound.