UK University Invites Applications For MSc In AI, Offers Scholarships Worth Rs 11 Lakh

Study In UK: The University of Sheffield, UK, is currently accepting applications for its MSc in Artificial Intelligence, set to commence in September 2025. This programme equips students with both the theoretical knowledge and practical skills necessary for managing large data sets, which are crucial for developing effective AI systems. The deadline for application submission is Monday, May 12, 2025, at 1 pm (UK time).

Course Overview



The MSc in Artificial Intelligence not only covers the foundational concepts of AI but also emphasises practical applications in handling vast amounts of data. This course is tailored for individuals with a numerate background, such as those holding degrees in mathematics, economics, engineering, physics, or chemistry, as well as professionals currently employed in the industry.

Students will learn to transform extensive information into actionable insights, focusing on the analysis of various data types, including structured and unstructured data. The curriculum integrates techniques from multiple disciplines, including computer science, mathematics, statistics, and artificial intelligence.

Eligibility Criteria



To apply, candidates must possess a 3-year or 4-year bachelor's degree with at least 60% marks from a recognised university in a relevant field. Additionally, applicants must meet the English language proficiency requirement of an IELTS score of 6.5 (with no less than 6 in each component) or an equivalent qualification.

Subject Requirements



The University of Sheffield offers degrees in various subjects, including but not limited to:

Artificial Intelligence

Economics

Mathematics

Physics

Computer Science

Chemistry

Engineering Disciplines

Scholarships Available

Scholarships

The university is offering 75 International Postgraduate Taught Merit Scholarships, each valued at 10,000 pounds (Rs 10.97 Lakh) towards tuition fees for eligible students.



Prospective students are advised to apply early to secure their place in this dynamic and future-focused programme. For more details on the application process and course specifics, interested candidates should visit the University of Sheffield's official website.