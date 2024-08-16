UK To Fund Master's Scholarships For Uttarakhand Students

The UK Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Uttarakhand to provide up to five fully funded scholarships annually for the next three years.

These scholarships, offered under the 'Chevening Uttarakhand Higher Education Scholarship' program, will support selected scholars from Uttarakhand to pursue a one-year master's degree in the UK.

The MoU for the 'Chevening Uttarakhand Higher Education Scholarship' was signed on August 14 in Dehradun, with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Caroline Rowett, British Deputy High Commissioner, Chandigarh, in attendance.

The scholarships aim to strengthen educational ties between the UK and India, enabling students from Uttarakhand to gain world-class education and contribute to various fields such as cyber security, science, and policy development.

Caroline Rowett highlighted the significance of the partnership, stating, "The UK is an excellent place to study, and this collaboration will open doors for more young people from Uttarakhand to experience it."

Chevening is the UK Government's flagship international scholarships and fellowships program, providing fully funded opportunities for postgraduate studies in the UK. Since its inception, the program in India has supported over 3,800 scholars and fellows, with a significant portion coming from non-metro cities and underprivileged backgrounds.

Applications for Chevening Scholarships 2025-26 are open until November 5, 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website www.chevening.org/apply.

Postgraduate Funding To Study In the UK

The UK government offers a variety of scholarships to support international students seeking financial assistance for their studies in the UK.

Key UK Government Scholarships:

The GREAT Scholarships provide students from 15 countries with 10,000 pounds (approximately Rs 10.83 lakh) towards tuition fees for various one-year taught postgraduate programs. For the 2024-25 academic year, 210 scholarships are available across 71 universities in England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland.

Funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office and partner organizations, Chevening Scholarships are awarded to individuals with strong leadership potential and academic backgrounds. This scholarship covers full financial support for any eligible master's degree at any UK university. Chevening Scholars gain access to exclusive academic, professional, and cultural experiences. Since its inception in 1983, the program has supported over 50,000 professionals. For the 2023-24 academic year, more than 1,500 scholarships are available worldwide, reflecting the UK's commitment to nurturing future leaders.

Applicants undergo a rigorous selection process, with the final selection made by British embassies and high commissions globally. The scholarship covers tuition fees, living expenses, and return flights to the UK, along with opportunities for networking, internships, and cultural engagement.

Chevening Scholarships target ambitious leaders with a strong academic record and a history of rising to prominent roles in their respective countries. The program is designed to equip scholars with the skills and experiences needed to succeed while fostering strong ties with the UK.

Managed by the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission (CSC) in the UK, Commonwealth Scholarships are offered to talented individuals who have the potential to make a significant impact globally. Each year, around 700 students from Commonwealth countries are awarded scholarships to pursue postgraduate degrees in the UK.

These scholarships are intended for students from Commonwealth nations who cannot afford to study in the UK. By funding postgraduate studies, the scheme aims to support future leaders and innovators while contributing to the UK's international development goals.