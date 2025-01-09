UGC To Hold Virtual Meet On Supernumerary Seats For International Students At HEIs

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a notification informing Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) about an online interaction programme that is being scheduled to familiarise institutes about internationalisation of education. The virtual event will be held for educating institutes to enter into academic collaboration in line with the regulations brought in under internationalisation of education such as twinning/joint/ dual degree programmes and supernumerary seats. The event will be held on January 15, 2025 from 3 pm to 4 pm.

UGC has notified University Grants Commission (Academic Collaboration between Indian and Foreign Higher Educational Institutions to offer twinning, joint degree and dual degree programmes) Regulations, 2022 in line with NEP 2020.

An official notification issued by the UGC reads, "The National Education Policy 2020 recommended that research collaboration and student exchanges between Indian institutions and global institutions will be promoted through special efforts. Credits acquired in foreign universities will be permitted, where appropriate as per the requirements of each HEI, to be counted for the award of a degree".

UGC issues an advisory every year for admission and supernumerary seats of international students in undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in higher educational institutions in India. The advisory mentions that HEIs may create up to 25 per cent supernumerary seats for international students, over and above of their total sanctioned enrolment for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The decision regarding 25 per cent supernumerary seats has to be carried out by the concerned higher educational institutions as per specific guidelines/regulations issued by the regulatory bodies considering.