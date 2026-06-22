UGC NET June 2026 Exam Today; Check Shift Timings And Important Guidelines

NTA Conducts UGC NET June 2026 In Two Daily Shifts
- The National Testing Agency has started the UGC NET June 2026 exam today in CBT mode
- The exam runs from June 19 to June 30, 2026, across multiple exam centres nationwide
- The exam is held in two shifts: 9 AM to 12 PM and 3 PM to 6 PM daily
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the UGC NET June 2026 examination today. The exam is being conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for candidates seeking eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor and PhD admissions.
The examination will continue till June 30, 2026, across various exam centres. Candidates appearing for the exam are advised to reach their centres on time and follow all instructions mentioned on their admit cards.
UGC NET June 2026 Shift Timings
The exam will be conducted in two shifts:
- Shift 1: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM
- Shift 2: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM
Candidates should report at the examination centre well before the reporting time to complete security checks and other formalities.
Documents Required at Exam Centre
Candidates must carry the following documents:
- Printed copy of UGC NET June 2026 admit card
- Valid photo identity proof (Aadhaar card, PAN card, Passport, Voter ID, Driving Licence or other government-issued ID)
- Passport-size photograph as per application requirements
- PwD/PwBD certificate, if applicable
- Entry to the exam centre will not be allowed without the required documents.
Important Exam Day Guidelines
Candidates should keep these points in mind:
- Check all details mentioned on the admit card before leaving for the exam centre.
- Do not carry prohibited items such as mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, electronic devices, notes or other study material inside the examination hall.
- Follow the instructions given by the invigilators during the exam.
- Reach the centre early to avoid last-minute issues.
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