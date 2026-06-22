UGC NET June 2026 Exam Today; Check Shift Timings And Important Guidelines

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the UGC NET June 2026 examination today. The exam is being conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for candidates seeking eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor and PhD admissions.

The examination will continue till June 30, 2026, across various exam centres. Candidates appearing for the exam are advised to reach their centres on time and follow all instructions mentioned on their admit cards.

UGC NET June 2026 Shift Timings

The exam will be conducted in two shifts:

Shift 1: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Shift 2: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Candidates should report at the examination centre well before the reporting time to complete security checks and other formalities.

Documents Required at Exam Centre

Candidates must carry the following documents:

Printed copy of UGC NET June 2026 admit card

Valid photo identity proof (Aadhaar card, PAN card, Passport, Voter ID, Driving Licence or other government-issued ID)

Passport-size photograph as per application requirements

PwD/PwBD certificate, if applicable

Entry to the exam centre will not be allowed without the required documents.

Important Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates should keep these points in mind: