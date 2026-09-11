UGC-NET June 2026 Answer Key Out For 3 Subjects; Challenge Window Opens

UGC-NET June 2026 Answer Key Out: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer keys for the UGC-NET June 2026 re-examination for English, Commerce and Sociology and invited challenges from candidates who have objections to any answer. Candidates can check the provisional answer keys and their recorded responses on the official website and raise challenges against any question by paying a processing fee of Rs 200 per question.

The UGC-NET June 2026 re-examination for the three subjects - English, Commerce and Sociology - was conducted at different locations across the country on September 9 and 10.

UGC-NET June 2026 Provisional Answer Key Out: Here's Direct Link To challenge

According to the official notice, challenges will be accepted only through the online mode. Challenges submitted through any other mode, including email, fax or letter, or without payment of the prescribed fee, will not be accepted.

If subject experts accept a challenge, the resulting correction will be applied uniformly to all candidates of that subject. Candidates, therefore, do not need to raise the same challenge more than once.

The processing fee of Rs 200 per question challenged will be refunded in full for every challenge that is accepted.

The testing agency clarified that the answer key finalised after consideration of the challenges will be treated as final. No challenge or grievance regarding the answer keys will be entertained after the closure of the challenge window or after the declaration of the result.

Challenge window and fee payment

The challenge window will remain open until September 13, up to 11:59 PM. The processing fee can be paid through debit card, credit card or net banking until the same deadline.

No challenge will be entertained without payment of the processing fee. Challenges will be accepted only through the official website during the designated challenge window.

Processing of challenges

Challenges submitted by candidates will be verified by the designated subject matter experts. If a challenge is found to be correct on merit, the provisional answer key will be revised, and candidates' responses will be evaluated against the revised final answer key for preparing and declaring the result.

The testing agency stated that individual decisions on each challenge will not be communicated separately to candidates. However, the revised final answer key will be published on the official website before the declaration of the results.

Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA, nta.ac.in, and UGC-NET, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, for the latest updates and rely only on official communications from NTA.