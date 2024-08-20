UGC NET June 2024 Retest Tomorrow, Check Key Guidelines

UGC NET June 2024 Retest : The University Grants Commission (UGC) National Entrance Test (NET) June 2024 Retest is set to be conducted tomorrow. The exam will be held in multiple shifts across several centres until September 4. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will administer the exam in computer-based testing (CBT) mode. The test will take place in two sessions: the first from 9 am to 12 pm, and the second from 3 pm to 6 pm, as stated in the official announcement.

To help ensure a smooth exam day, here's a simple guide with everything you need to know, including the required documents and key exam day tips.Follow these instructions to avoid any last-minute issues and to be well-prepared for the exam.

UGC NET June 2024 Retest : Documents To Bring

Candidates must bring the UGC NET Admit Card, which serves as the entry pass to the exam hall. Ensure that you have a clear printout with your photo and signature

Candidates must bring both the original and a photocopy of a government-issued ID, such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, Voter ID, Passport, Driving License, or College ID

Candidates should also carry an extra passport-sized photo (the same as the one on your admit card) for verification at the exam center

UGC NET 2024 Retest: Exam Day Instructions