UGC NET December 2024: Registration Window Closes Tomorrow, Check Details

UGC NET December 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the online portal for submission of application forms for UGC NET December 2024 tomorrow.

Candidates who wish to appear in the exam can visit the official website of UGC NET to register. The deadline to submit the application form is December 10, 2024, up to 11.50 pm. Corrections in the particulars of the online application form can be made from December 12-13, 2024. The exam is scheduled to be held from January 1-19, 2025.

UGC NET 2024: Examination Pattern

The UGC NET exam is conducted by the NTA in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The test consists of two papers, both comprising objective-type, multiple-choice questions. It determines the eligibility of candidates for the positions of 'Assistant Professor' as well as 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' in Indian universities and colleges.

UGC NET is conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the 'award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor', 'appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD', and 'admission to PhD only' in Indian universities and colleges.

Marking Scheme

Each question carries 2 marks. There is no negative marking for incorrect answers. Unanswered questions or those marked for review will not earn any marks. If a question is deemed incorrect or ambiguous, all candidates who attempted it will receive full marks for that question.

The exam was conducted from August 21 to September 4, 2024, in two shifts.

The exam covers 83 subjects, including Hindi, English, Kannada, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Arabic, Linguistics, Nepali, Marathi, Telugu, Urdu, Chinese, Dogri, Manipuri, Assamese, Gujarati, Persian, French, Spanish, Russian, Rajasthani, Labour Welfare, Library and Information Science, and Mass Communication and Journalism.