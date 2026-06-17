UGC NET 2026 Admit Card Out, Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket

UGC NET Admit Card 2026 Out: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the UGC NET June 2026 examination. Candidates who are scheduled to appear for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

According to the NTA, the admit cards have been issued for examinations scheduled on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29 and 30, 2026. Candidates will need their application number and other login credentials to access and download the admit card.

The UGC NET June 2026 examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode at various centres across the country. The exam is scheduled to take place from June 22 to June 30, 2026.

Read official notice here

How to Download UGC NET Admit Card 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to download their hall tickets:

Visit the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in .

. Click on the "UGC NET Admit Card 2026" link available on the homepage.Enter the required login credentials.

Submit the details to access the admit card.

Check all the information mentioned on the hall ticket carefully.

Download and take a printout for future use.

Exam Schedule

The UGC NET June 2026 examination will be held in two shifts each day. The first shift will take place from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon, while the second shift will be conducted from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

Candidates are advised to carefully verify details such as their name, photograph, exam date, shift timing and examination centre mentioned on the admit card. They should also carry a printed copy of the hall ticket along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination centre.