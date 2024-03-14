UGC Guidelines On National Minimum Standards And Protocol For Creches

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a notification with reference to the National Minimum Standards and Protocol for Creches (Operation and Management). Citing the Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Act, 2017, the UGC said, every establishment having 50 or more employees are required to have the facility of creche within a prescribed distance.

An official notification by the UGC read, "As you are aware, the Ministry of labour and employment has notified the Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Act, 2017 mandating that "every establishment having fifty or more employees shall have the facility of creche within such distance as may be prescribed, either separately or along with common facilities". In this regard, the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD) has formulated the National Guidelines for Setting Up and Running Creches under Maternity Benefit Act 2017."

What is a Creche

A Creche is care centre that provides a safe and nurturing environment for children while their parents or guardians are at work. These facilities prioritise the children's health and provide them with nutritious meals and safe and secure environment. The children are also indulged into age-appropriate educational activities for boosting their holistic development.

Who can benefit from Creche

The use of creche facility is proposed to be extended to children of age group of 6 months to 6 years of all employees including temporary, daily wage, consultant and contractual personnel.

The location of the creche should be near/at the work place site or in the beneficiaries' neighborhood, within 500 metres. The creche should open for 8 hours to 10 hours.

A creche unit would have up to 30 children. The recommended adult: child ratio is 1:10 for the under 3 years, plus one helper. The ratio should be 1:20 for the 3 to 6 years, plus one helper. There should be a creche in-charge in each case.

One guard should be appointed to ensure safety and security of the children.