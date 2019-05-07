Two Students Of Army's ''Samba Super-40'' Cleared AFCAT Exam

Two more students of Army's ''Samba Super-40 project'' in Jammu and Kashmir have cleared Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) written examination conducted last month, an army officer said Tuesday. Earlier, 24 students had cleared AFCAT, CDS and NDA examinations and now all the successful students would be prepared for attending Service Selection Board (SSB) interviews, Jammu-based Army Public Relations Officer (PRO) Lt Col Devender Anand told PTI.

''Samba Super-40 project'' under the aegis of Gurj division was initiated in September 2017 to provide quality training to youth of Samba district and nearby areas who aspire to join defense forces as officers.

The project involves rigorous process of selection of potential candidates who are then provided training for written examination and thereafter the successful candidates are given SSB coaching for their services interview.

Dheeraj Sharma of Government Degree College (GDC), Hiranagar (Kathua) and Vishal Kumar Verma of GDC Samba have cleared AFCAT written examination conducted on 29-30 April, the officer said.

The supplementary exam in Jammu centre was scheduled for 16-17 February but cancelled due to law and order situation which prompted imposition of curfew in the city. Accordingly, the exam was rescheduled and held on 29-30 April.

'The success rate of ''Samba Super-40 project'' has been nothing less than spectacular and is proving to be an ideal platform for training of future of our country,' Lt Col Anand said.

Six aspirants had cleared their SSB interviews in the past and have already joined various service academies as officer cadets with Hansaja Sharma and Lundup Dorje joining OTA, Chennai in April, he added.

