Telangana LAWCET Counselling 2024 Registration Starts On August 5, Check Key Details

TS LAWCET Counselling 2024: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will initiate registration for the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) counselling 2024 on August 5. Those who have cleared the exam can apply by visiting the official website. Registration will be open for students seeking admission into three-year or five-year LLB programs.

Processing Fee



Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 800 (Rs 500 for SC/ST candidates) for the registration and verification process.

Counselling Schedule



According to the counselling schedule, students have until August 20 to register for law admissions.

Web Counseling Notification



Students should note that the online notification serves as a call for web counseling, and no separate call letters will be sent to individual candidates.

Eligibility For 3-Year LLB Program

Candidates for the 3-year LLB course must have a graduate degree (10+2+3 pattern) from a recognised university or an equivalent examination with at least 45% aggregate marks for the general category, 42% for OBC, and 40% for SC/ST.

If a candidate has secured less than the required percentage in graduation, they must have achieved the same percentage or higher in any postgraduate degree or BEd.