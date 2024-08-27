Advertisement

TS ICET Counselling 2024 Schedule Released, Check Details

The guidelines for spot admissions to MBA and MCA private unaided colleges will be available on the website by September 27.

The first round of counselling will begin on September 1.
TS ICET Counselling 2024: The Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the issued counselling schedule for the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2024. The first round of counselling for admissions into MBA and MCA programs will begin on September 1. Students who have cleared the will be able to participate in the counselling by visiting the official TS ICET website at icet.tsche.ac.in.

TS ICET Counselling 2024: Schedule

  • Online Filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time for Certificate Verification: September 1 to September 8
  • Certificate Verification for Slot Booked Candidates: September 3 to September 9 (except September 7)
  • Exercising Options after Certificate Verification: September 4 to September 11
  • Freezing of Options: September 11
  • Provisional Allotment of Seats: On or before September 14
  • Payment of Tuition Fee & Self-Reporting through Website: September 14 to September 17

Final Phase

  • Online Filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for Help Line Centre, Certificate Verification for Candidates Not Attended in the First Phase: September 20
  • Certificate Verification for Slot Booked Candidates: September 21
  • Exercising Options: September 21 to September 22
  • Freezing of Options: September 22
  • Provisional Allotment of Seats: On or before September 25
  • Payment of Tuition Fee & Self-Reporting through Website: September 25 to September 27
  • Reporting at Allotted College: September 25 to September 28

Spot Admissions (MBA and MCA Private Unaided Colleges)

The guidelines for spot admissions to MBA and MCA private unaided colleges will be available on the website: tgicet.nic.in on September 27.

TS ICET Counselling 2024: Steps To Register

  • Go to the official website, tgicet.nic.in
  • Click on the link that reads "Register for TS ICET Counselling 2024" on the homepage
  • Fill out the application form
  • Make the payment and click on submit
  • Save the application form and take a printout for future references
TSICET, TSICET M.B.A, TSICET M.C.A.
