Osmania University Releases TS CPGET Results. Direct Link Here

TS CPGET result is available at tscpget.com and ouadmissions.com.

TS CPGET result 2019: Osmania University, Hyderabad has released the TS CPGET result on the official website. Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests or TS CPGET 2019 exams for for various P.G (M.A., M.Sc., M.Com, etc.) courses, P.G. Diploma courses and 5 years Integrated Programme ( M.A., M.Sc., M.B.A). were held from July 8 to July 20. The TS CPGET result can be accessed from the official websites; tscpget.com and ouadmissions.com. The registration process for TS CPGET was held till May 30, 2019.

TS CPGET result 2019: Direct link

Download the TS CPGET result 2019 from the direct link provided here:

TS CPGET result 2019 direct link

Candidates would need their TS CPGET hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth to check the rank list which has been released today.

The CPGET 2019 has been conducted for admission to courses offered by Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities for the Academic year 2019-2020.

Students who have passed or are appearing for their final year examination in the qualifying degree /Intermediate were eligible to appear for entrance tests and admission into various P.G.Courses.

The Entrance test was held as a Computer Based Test (CBT). The syllabus for Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests-2019 was made available on the websites mentioned earlier.

The entrance tests in all the subjects was of 90 minutes duration. Except in M.P.Ed. Entrance test, the question paper consisted of 100 objective (multiple choices only) questions for 100 marks.

There were 12 examination centers across the state, i.e Hyderabad (West, South, North, East), Adilabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Kodad, Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar, Warangal and Nizamabad.

