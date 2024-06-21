Tripura Joint Entrance Examination 2024 Counselling Registration Begins

Tripura JEE 2024 Counselling: The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has launched the counselling registration process for the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2024, which will continue till Monday, June 24. Eligible candidates can complete the application by visiting the official website, The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has launched the counselling registration process for the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2024, which will continue till Monday, June 24. Eligible candidates can complete the application by visiting the official website, tbjee.nic.in. The Tripura JEE exam took place on May 2 and the results were announced on June 3. This year, 2,268 PCM (Physics Chemistry, Maths) and 4,868 PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) candidates appeared for the exam. Candidates must provide their registration number and password to fill out the counselling registration form. Seat allotment for TJEE 2024 will be based on candidates' performance, preferences and seat availability.

Tripura JEE 2024 Counselling: How To Register

Visit the official website, tbjee.nic.in

Click on 'Link for Online Registration 2024' on homepage

Fill in the details such as Name, email address, Date of birth, number, and password

Click on the register tab

Tripura JEE 2024 Online Counselling: Documents Needed

Mark sheet of higher secondary (+2 stage) or equivalent examination

Residency proof

Age proof: Admit card of Madhyamik Examination or equivalent/Birth certificate

Caste (SC/ST) Certificate of the candidate from the appropriate authority, where applicable

Persons with Disabilities (PwD) Certificate

Ex-Serviceman Certificate (ESM) from the Directorate of Sainik Welfare, where applicable

The official notification reads: "Selection of candidates for a particular course at a certain College/University will be subject to the fulfillment of eligibility criteria, if any, of the respective College/University/Institution, from where the seat is sponsored. The allotment of seats is provisional, subject to the fulfillment of eligibility criteria and verification of the original testimonials in the concerned institute at the time of admission."