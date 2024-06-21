Tripura Joint Entrance Examination 2024 Counselling Registration Begins

Tripura JEE 2024 Counselling: The exam was held on May 2 and the results were announced on June 3.
Tripura JEE 2024 Counselling: The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has launched the counselling registration process for the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2024, which will continue till Monday, June 24. Eligible candidates can complete the application by visiting the official website, tbjee.nic.in. The Tripura JEE exam took place on May 2 and the results were announced on June 3. This year, 2,268 PCM (Physics Chemistry, Maths) and 4,868 PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) candidates appeared for the exam. Candidates must provide their registration number and password to fill out the counselling registration form. Seat allotment for TJEE 2024 will be based on candidates' performance, preferences and seat availability.
Tripura JEE 2024 Counselling: How To Register
- Visit the official website, tbjee.nic.in
- Click on 'Link for Online Registration 2024' on homepage
- Fill in the details such as Name, email address, Date of birth, number, and password
- Click on the register tab
Tripura JEE 2024 Online Counselling: Documents Needed
- Mark sheet of higher secondary (+2 stage) or equivalent examination
- Residency proof
- Age proof: Admit card of Madhyamik Examination or equivalent/Birth certificate
- Caste (SC/ST) Certificate of the candidate from the appropriate authority, where applicable
- Persons with Disabilities (PwD) Certificate
- Ex-Serviceman Certificate (ESM) from the Directorate of Sainik Welfare, where applicable
The official notification reads: "Selection of candidates for a particular course at a certain College/University will be subject to the fulfillment of eligibility criteria, if any, of the respective College/University/Institution, from where the seat is sponsored. The allotment of seats is provisional, subject to the fulfillment of eligibility criteria and verification of the original testimonials in the concerned institute at the time of admission."