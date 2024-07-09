Top Research Institutions In India As Per NIRF 2023

Research in education involves investigating educational phenomena, processes and practices to improve outcomes in the sector. The process involves systematic collection and analysis of knowledge associated with the sector of education.

The following are the top ten institutions in India as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023.

Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru with a score of 86.22 is the top ranked Research institute.

IIT Madras and IIT Delhi are the second and third best institution in the country for Research with a score of 84.01 and 82.07 respectively.

IIT Bombay is the fourth best institution with a score of 79.19.

The fifth ranking institution is IIT Kharagpur with a score of 71.63.

IIT Roorkee is the seventh best institution and has a score of 66.52.

AIIMS Delhi ranks at the eighth place with a score of 66.52.

IIT Guwahati is the ninth best institution with a score of 64.68.

Tata Institute of Fundamental Research ranks at the tenth place with a score of 62.66.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework was approved by the MHRD and launched by Minister of Human Resource Development on September 23, 2015. This framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country.