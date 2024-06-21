Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Group 2 Recruitment 2024 Notification Released

TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2024: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the recruitment notification for the Combined Civil Services Examination II (Group II and IIA Services). Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of the TN Public Service Commission's one-time registration (OTR) platform at The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the recruitment notification for the Combined Civil Services Examination II (Group II and IIA Services). Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of the TN Public Service Commission's one-time registration (OTR) platform at tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply

Go to the official website of TNPSC, tnpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Apply Online section or find the Group 2 application form link

Fill in all the required details and click on submit

Download and print the submitted application for future reference

TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2024: Important Dates

Last date for online applications: July 19

Application correction window: July 24 to July 26

Preliminary examination date: September 14, 2024

Main examination date: To be announced

The official notification reads: "Mere admission to the preliminary examination, main examination, certificate verification, counselling, or inclusion of name in the selection list will not confer on the candidates any right to appointment. The Commission reserves the right to reject candidature at any stage, after due process even after selection has been made, if a wrong claim or violation of rules or instructions is confirmed."

This recruitment aims to fill a total of 2,327 vacancies, with 1,820 for Group IIA and 507 for Group II. Selection for these posts will be based on the prelims and mains exams followed by an interview.

Group IIA services are in departments such as Tamil Nadu Power Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Legal Studies, Co-operative Societies, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, Local Fund Audit, Handlooms, Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business, Commercial Taxes, Revenue Administration, Disaster Management, and others.

Group II services are in departments like Labour, Commercial Taxes, Employment and Training, Child Welfare and Special Services, Registration, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Greater Chennai Police, Criminal Investigation, Law, Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, Forest, and Tamil Nadu Forest Plantation Corporation Limited.