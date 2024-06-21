Advertisement
Story ProgressBack

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Group 2 Recruitment 2024 Notification Released

TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2024: This recruitment aims to fill a total of 2,327 vacancies, with 1,820 for Group IIA and 507 for Group II.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Link Copied
Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Group 2 Recruitment 2024 Notification Released
TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2024: Candidates can apply by visiting official website.
TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2024: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the recruitment notification for the Combined Civil Services Examination II (Group II and IIA Services). Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of the TN Public Service Commission's one-time registration (OTR) platform at tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply

  • Go to the official website of TNPSC, tnpsc.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the Apply Online section or find the Group 2 application form link
  • Fill in all the required details and click on submit
  • Download and print the submitted application for future reference

TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2024: Important Dates

  • Last date for online applications: July 19
  • Application correction window: July 24 to July 26
  • Preliminary examination date: September 14, 2024
  • Main examination date: To be announced

The official notification reads: "Mere admission to the preliminary examination, main examination, certificate verification, counselling, or inclusion of name in the selection list will not confer on the candidates any right to appointment. The Commission reserves the right to reject candidature at any stage, after due process even after selection has been made, if a wrong claim or violation of rules or instructions is confirmed."

This recruitment aims to fill a total of 2,327 vacancies, with 1,820 for Group IIA and 507 for Group II. Selection for these posts will be based on the prelims and mains exams followed by an interview.

Group IIA services are in departments such as Tamil Nadu Power Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Legal Studies, Co-operative Societies, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, Local Fund Audit, Handlooms, Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business, Commercial Taxes, Revenue Administration, Disaster Management, and others.

Group II services are in departments like Labour, Commercial Taxes, Employment and Training, Child Welfare and Special Services, Registration, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Greater Chennai Police, Criminal Investigation, Law, Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, Forest, and Tamil Nadu Forest Plantation Corporation Limited.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
TNPSC, Tnpsc Application, Education News
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Previous Article
CSIR-UGC-NET Exam Scheduled For Next Week Postponed Amid Paper Leak Row
Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Group 2 Recruitment 2024 Notification Released
NIFT Counselling 2024: Registration Begins For Admission, Check Deadline, Other Details
Next Article
NIFT Counselling 2024: Registration Begins For Admission, Check Deadline, Other Details
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;