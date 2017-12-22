TJEE 2018: Exam Scheduled In April 2018; Application Process To Start On January 2 Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has released the notification for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2018. TJEE 2018 will be conducted for admission to Engineering, Technological, Veterinary, Agriculture, Fisheries, Paramedical and other Professional Degree Courses against available seats reserved for the State of Tripura.

Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has released the notification for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2018. TJEE 2018 will be conducted for admission to Engineering, Technological, Veterinary, Agriculture, Fisheries, Paramedical and other Professional Degree Courses against available seats reserved for the State of Tripura. The exam will be conducted on April 25 and April 26, 2018. The exam will be conducted separately for Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology. Exam for Physics and Chemistry will be conducted on April 25 and exam for Mathematics and Biology will be conducted on April 26.



The Application Form and Prospectus may be obtained from counter of the office of the Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE), Agartala from January 2, 2018 to January 31, 2018 on all working days (excluding Sundays and all other holidays). Applicants would have to pay an application fee of Rs. 100 only in cash.



The application form could also be obtained form 7 different centres or through post. The detail of the 7 centres and method to obtain application form through post is available in the official notification.



Apart from the application fee, applicants in general category will have to pay an examination fee of Rs. 350. Examination fee for SC/ST candidates is Rs. 300, for BPL General category candidates is Rs. 250, and for BPL SC/ST candidates is Rs. 200.



The examination fee could be submitted in the online mode through the TBJEE website. Candidates can also pay examination fee through State Bank Collect (www.onlinesbi.com). Candidates would also need to submit a copy of the receipt of examination fee along with the application form.



