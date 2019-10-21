TikTok Launches #EduTok Program To 'Democratise e-Learning'

#EduTok program has been launched keeping in mind the larger benefits of Digital Learning.

TikTok, one of leading destination for short-form video content, recently announced the launch of the #EduTok Program, a multi-phased integrated initiative aligned with the wider objective of democratizing learning for the Indian digital community on the platform. According to an official release its EduTok venture has witnessed a great user response since its inception.

To date, over 10 million pieces of content were created and shared using the hashtag, which has garnered over 48 billion views and have been shared 1.8 billion times on TikTok, the release said.

Through this initiative, TikTok forges a collaboration with leading social enterprises, Josh Talks and The/Nudge Foundation to launch a mentorship program.

The program is aimed at supporting first-time internet users to gain knowledge by giving them access to high-quality educational content created by creators and educational organizations for millions of 's users who are willing to learn.

As part of this mentorship program, Josh Talks will organise 25 workshops where 5,000 creative individuals will be shortlisted and invited to attend a hands-on learning workshop delivered by an existing and popular Creator, the release said.

For the workshops, The/Nudge Foundation will also tailor-make content for these young individuals covering critical topics such as Soft Skills, Skill Development, Identity Building, Job Readiness and Career Planning.

The workshops will be organized over six months starting from October 2019 until March 2020.

The workshops will be held across six states that include Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Jammu. Each workshop will accommodate up to 200 users and will be conducted in the states' regional languages with popular TikTok creators who have impressed the audience with their inspiring content around motivation, language skills, health and fitness, respectively.

TikTok unveiled the #EduTok Program at an event in New Delhi on October 18, to highlight and discuss the relevance of learning in the age of smartphones.

Along with the mentorship program, key educational technology companies such as Toppr, Made Easy and GradeUp have also joined to deliver subject-focussed content for the platform.

