This Government Scheme Offers Education Loans Without Collateral

Students from economically weaker and underprivileged families can now pursue higher education without financial constraints through the Centre's PM Vidyalaxmi Scheme. Under the scheme, students who secure admission to eligible higher education institutions can avail of education loans without furnishing any collateral or guarantor.

The scheme, approved by the Union Cabinet on November 6, 2024, aims to ensure that financial limitations do not prevent meritorious students from accessing quality higher education. It is aligned with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and is implemented through a fully digital application process.

PM Vidyalaxmi Portal

The PM Vidyalaxmi portal serves as a unified platform for students to apply for education loans and interest subvention offered by scheduled commercial banks, regional rural banks (RRBs), cooperative banks, and private banks for higher education in India and abroad.

Students are required to register on the portal, complete the Common Education Loan Application Form, and submit their application to the bank of their choice based on eligibility and convenience. Banks update the status of applications on the portal, allowing applicants to track their loan requests online.

How To Apply

The application process involves three steps:

Register on the PM Vidyalaxmi portal.

Fill out the Common Education Loan Application Form with the required details.

Submit the application to the preferred bank for processing.

Key Features Of PM Vidyalaxmi Scheme

The scheme provides collateral-free and guarantor-free education loans to eligible students admitted to selected Quality Higher Education Institutions (QHEIs) identified under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

Key benefits include:

Education loans of up to Rs 7.5 lakh are backed by a 75% credit guarantee from the Government of India.

Students from families with an annual income of up to ₹8 lakh are eligible for a 3% interest subvention on education loans of up to Rs 10 lakh.

Students from families earning up to Rs 4.5 lakh annually are eligible for full interest subvention.

The entire application and loan processing system is digital, and loan disbursements are made through the Digital Rupee Wallet.

Scheme Coverage

According to the government, the scheme is designed to facilitate education loans for meritorious students admitted to top-quality higher education institutions, benefiting over 22 lakh students annually. It complements existing initiatives such as the Central Sector Interest Subsidy (CSIS) and the Credit Guarantee Fund Scheme for Education Loans (CGFSEL) under the PM-USP, administered by the Department of Higher Education.

Current Performance

According to the latest data available on the PM Vidyalaxmi portal:

5,08,244 loan applications have been sanctioned, amounting to Rs 60,369.3 crore.

4,18,883 loan applications have been disbursed, with a total disbursal of Rs 17,099.03 crore.

35,686 Digital Rupee Wallets are active, through which ₹55.45 crore in subsidy has been disbursed.

During FY 2024-25, 4,15,567 students received interest subvention amounting to Rs 892.94 crore.