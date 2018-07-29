'The Dance of Culture': Kochi To Host Transactional Analysis Conference In August

The conference will be held for three days in next month, from August 17 to August 19.

'The Dance of Culture' is the theme of the ITAA-SAATA Conference 2018 to be held at Kochi, Kerala while an international Transactional Analysis conference of this scale returns to the South-Indian fort city after 25 years. The conference will be held for three days in next month, from August 17 to August 19. Transactional Analysis is a theory of personality and interpersonal relationship providing skills for personal and professional growth, said one of the organisers of the event.

"Given the Indian context of constant flux, this modality, particularly the International Conference with the theme, Dance of Culture, has a lot to offer for individuals, professionals and groups," said Susan George, the president of SAATA.

The event is co-organised by International Transactional Analysis Association (ITAA), a non-profit, member-driven educational organization founded by Eric Berne, MD and South Asian Association of Transactional Analysts (SAATA), an international, non-profit, professional organisation founded by a group of Transactional Analysts engaged in applying their knowledge and skills for promoting global standards in Transactional Analysis practice, training and certification.

'The Dance of Culture'

The organisers said the conference's theme explores the manifestations of cultural script in our society today and the relevance they may have for the professional practice of Transactional Analysis.

"It would be particularly interesting to those understand social phenomena from a Transactional Analysis point of view. It would also be interesting to individuals who would like identify possible influences of cultural script in their own lives," a statement said.

The conference boasts of over 60 exciting workshops with speakers from 15 countries, across four continents. Seven parallel channels of workshops give participants a wide variety of choices. This is an opportunity to network with the world community of counsellors, psychotherapists, educators and organisational specialists.

The conference is relevant to managers, executives, parents, teachers, students, counsellors, psychotherapists, physicians, psychiatrists, consultants, trainers, coaches, healers and anyone who is interested in self-growth and change and in helping others grow and change, the organisers said.

Participants will see how new theories and methods are integrated with core concepts to provide an ever more effective model of human development.

Transactional analysis

"Transactional analysis is a social psychology developed by Eric Berne, MD (d.1970). Berne's theory consists of certain key concepts that practitioners use to help clients, students, and systems analyse and change patterns of interaction that interfere with achieving life aspirations. Over the past 40 years, Berne's theory has evolved to include applications in counselling, education, organizational development, and psychotherapy," the statement said.

In the conference, according to the statement, Transactional Analysis will also be examined as a unique culture that is in the process of continually changing.

