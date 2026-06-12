Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test Result Today: Here's How To Download Scorecard

TG ICET Result 2026: The Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, on behalf of the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), Hyderabad, is all prepared to announce the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TG ICET) 2026 results today at 3:30 pm. The exam was conducted on May 13 and 14, 2026. Students are advised to keep their login details, such as ICET hall ticket number, registration number, and date of birth, handy to access the scorecard as soon as the result link becomes active.

In a news flash on its official website, the university stated that the TG ICET 2026 results will be released on June 12, 2026, at 3:30 pm. The TG ICET is a computer-based test conducted for admissions into MBA and MCA programmes offered by the universities in Telangana and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2026-27.

How To Download Scorecard

Follow the steps given below to download your TG ICET 2026 scorecards.

Visit the official website, icet.tgche.ac.in

Click on the link indicating "TG ICET 2026 Results" on the homepage

Enter your ICET hall ticket number, registration number, and date of birth

Click on 'View Rank Card'

Candidates are advised to save the scorecard PDF for future use.

List Of Participating Universities

Check the list of participating colleges for MBA and MCA admissions.

Osmania University (OU), Hyderabad. Kakatiya University (KU), Warangal. Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Nalgonda. Palamuru University (PU), Mahbubnagar. Satavahana University (SU), Karimnagar. Telangana University (TU), Nizamabad. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H), Hyderabad. Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Open University (Dr. BRAOU), Hyderabad. Prof. Jayashankar Agricultural University (PJAU), Hyderabad. Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Women's University, Hyderabad.

As per the official exam notification, the qualifying percentage of marks is 25 per cent (i.e. 50 out of 200 marks). However, for the candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, no minimum qualifying percentage of marks has been prescribed by the exam body.