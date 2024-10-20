TES-53: Indian Army Inviting Applications For Technical Entry Scheme



Indian Army has invited applications from unmarried male candidates for the grant of Permanent Commission in the Army for Technical Entry Scheme (TES-53). Candidates who have passed class 12 exam with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) and appeared in JEE (Mains) 2024 are eligible for the post.

A candidate must not be below 16½ years and above 19½years to apply for the role. He/she should not be born before January 2, 2006 and not after January 2009 (both days inclusive).

Candidate applying for the entry should not have been debarred from appearing in any examination by UPSC. He/She should not have been arrested/convicted by a criminal court or involved in any court case.



Type of commission

On successful completion of four years of the course, cadets will be granted Permanent Commission in the Army in the rank of Lt.



Award of degree

The candidates will be awarded Engineering degree after successful completion of four years training. No ante date seniority will be admissible to candidates on account of this Engineering degree. During the entire training duration of four years a maximum of two relegations will be permitted on account of academic grounds in accordance with JNU Ordinance. Any further relegation on academic grounds will lead to withdrawal from training.



Fixed stipend for cadet training

The gentlemen cadets will be given a stipend of Rs 56,100 as is admissible to NDA cadets on completion of three years training. On completion of four years of training, they will be commissioned in the rank of Lt and entitled to pay as admissible to the rank.



The deadline to submit the applications is November 7, 2024.

