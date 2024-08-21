Telangana LAWCET 2024 Counselling Registration Deadline Extended, Check Details

Telangana LAWCET Counselling 2024: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has extended the last date for registration for the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) counselling 2024. Candidates who have cleared the exam can apply by visiting the official website, lawcet.tsche.ac.in. Previously, the last date to register was August 20.

Telangana LAWCET Counselling 2024: Processing Fee

Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 800 (Rs 500 for SC/ST candidates) for the registration and verification process.

Students should note that the online notification serves as a call for web counselling, and no separate call letters will be sent to individual candidates.

Telangana LAWCET 2024: Eligibility Criteria

For a 3-year LLB course, any student holding a graduate degree (10+2+3 pattern) from a recognized university or its equivalent is eligible for the entrance test

For a 5-year LLB course, the candidate must have passed the two-year intermediate examination (10+2) or its equivalent

For a 2-year LLM course, candidates should hold an LLB or BL degree of 3 or 5 years

If a candidate has secured less than the required percentage in their graduation, they must have achieved the required percentage or higher in any postgraduate degree or B.Ed

Telangana LAWCET 2024: Exam Pattern

The test duration is 120 minutes. Students should have a deep understanding of constitutional law, public international law, jurisprudence, business and corporate laws, labor laws, crimes and torts, and other related laws to pass the exam.