Telangana High Court Recruitment 2025: Notification Out For 1277 Posts, Salary Up To Rs 1.33 Lakh

Telangana High Court Recruitment 2025: Telangana High Court has released the notification for the recruitment of various posts. Interested and eligible candidates can fill out the online application from January 8 by visiting the official website of the High Court, tshc.gov.in.

The last date to submit the application is January 31. The exams for the posts are expected to be conducted in April and June.

Telangana High Court Recruitment 2025: Vacancies

The recruitment drive aims to fill 1277 vacancies for various positions, including:

For the High Court for the State of Telangana:

Court Masters and Personal Secretaries

Computer Operator

Assistants

Examiner

Typist

Copyist

System Analyst

For Telangana Judicial Ministerial and Subordinate Service:

Office Subordinates

Stenographer Grade III

Junior Assistant

Typist

Field Assistant

Examiner

Copyist

Record Assistant

Process Server

Office Subordinate

The official notification reads: "The High Court for the State of Telangana reserves the right either to increase or decrease the number of vacancies or cancel the notification at any stage, without assigning any reason thereof."

Telangana High Court Recruitment 2025: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Go to the official website, tshc.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the Telangana High Court registration link

Step 3. Register yourself and generate login credentials

Step 4. Log in by entering the generated credentials

Step 5. Fill out the form and make the payment

Step 6. Click on submit and save the form

Step 7. Take a hard copy for future reference

Selected candidates will be paid a monthly salary ranging from Rs 19,000 to Rs 1,33,630. However, this range varies depending on the post.