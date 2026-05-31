Telangana EdCET Result 2026 Declared: Know How To Download Rank Card

Telangana EdCET Result 2026: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), has declared the TG EdCET Result 2026. Candidates who appeared for the Telangana Education Common Entrance Test can now access their rank cards, scores, and qualifying status through the official website, edcet.tgche.ac.in.

Along with the result, the university has also released the final answer key. The entrance examination was conducted on May 12, 2026, for admission to B.Ed programmes offered by participating institutions across Telangana. Qualified candidates will now move to the counselling stage.

Direct Link: TG EdCET Result 2026

How to Download TG EdCET 2026 Rank Card?

TG EdCET 2026 result has been releaded, candidates can follow these steps to access their TG Edcet rank card:

Visit the official TG EdCET website at edcet.tgche.ac.in

Click on the rank card download link

Enter the Ed.CET Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth

Submit the details

Download and save the rank card for future reference

The rank card contains important details such as the candidate's name, hall ticket number, registration number, marks obtained, rank secured, and photograph.

What After TG EdCET Result 2026?

Candidates who qualify the entrance examination will be eligible to participate in the TG EdCET 2026 counselling process, which is expected to begin in June 2026. The counselling procedure will include:

Online registration

Certificate verification

Web option entry

Seat allotment

Admission confirmation

Candidates should keep important documents ready, including Class 10 and 12 certificates, bachelor's degree marksheets, TG EdCET scorecard, photo identity proof, and other relevant certificates required during counselling.