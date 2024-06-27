Telangana EAPCET 2024 Counselling Postponed, Check Details

The certificate verification process will occur from July 6 to July 13. Candidates can finalise their choices for phase 1 counselling on July 15.
Telangana EAPCET 2024: Steps to check revised schedule
- Visit the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in
- Click on the link for 'TG EAPCET 2024 Revised Detail Notification' on the homepage
- Check the revised schedule
- Save and download it for future reference
The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET) is conducted for admissions into various undergraduate courses in engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy streams.
A total of 355,182 candidates appeared for the exam. Of these, 254,814 took the engineering entrance examination, while 100,449 appeared for the agriculture and pharmacy entrance examination. Students who qualify for the TS EAMCET 2024 exam must participate in the counselling process for further selection.
Telangana EAPCET 2024 Counselling: Eligibility
Students who have qualified in TGEAPCET-2024 and secured 45% (for OC) and 40% (for others) in group subjects of Intermediate or its equivalent examination can apply for the counselling process.