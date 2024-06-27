Telangana EAPCET 2024 Counselling Postponed, Check Details

Telangana EAPCET 2024: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has rescheduled the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET) 2024 counselling dates. The exam was set to begin on June 27 and end on July 5, the counselling will now start on July 4. Eligible candidates will be able to register on the official website, The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has rescheduled the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET) 2024 counselling dates. The exam was set to begin on June 27 and end on July 5, the counselling will now start on July 4. Eligible candidates will be able to register on the official website, tgeapcet.nic.in. The registration window for phase 1 counselling will close on July 12, according to the new schedule. Candidates are required to fill out their application, make payment, and book slots for certificate verification.

The certificate verification process will occur from July 6 to July 13. Candidates can finalise their choices for phase 1 counselling on July 15.

Telangana EAPCET 2024: Steps to check revised schedule

Visit the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Click on the link for 'TG EAPCET 2024 Revised Detail Notification' on the homepage

Check the revised schedule

Save and download it for future reference

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET) is conducted for admissions into various undergraduate courses in engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy streams.

A total of 355,182 candidates appeared for the exam. Of these, 254,814 took the engineering entrance examination, while 100,449 appeared for the agriculture and pharmacy entrance examination. Students who qualify for the TS EAMCET 2024 exam must participate in the counselling process for further selection.

Telangana EAPCET 2024 Counselling: Eligibility

Students who have qualified in TGEAPCET-2024 and secured 45% (for OC) and 40% (for others) in group subjects of Intermediate or its equivalent examination can apply for the counselling process.