Tech Education Body Revises 2023-2024 Academic Calendar. Read Details

AICTE Academic Calendar For 2023-24: The deadline for admissions has been extended until October 30.

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has revised the academic calendar for 2023-24 to comply with a Supreme Court directive. According to the updated calendar, the deadline for admissions has been extended until October 30. The AICTE academic calendar for 2023-24 can be accessed on the official website, aicte-india.org. Initially, the deadline for admitting first-year students to institutes was September 15, and the university affiliation deadline was July 31.

In an official release, the AICTE stated, "In compliance with the Supreme Court order dated October 13, 2023, AICTE has revised the academic calendar for the year 2023-24, and the same has been notified on the Council's website, www.aicte-india.org. Accordingly, the last date for admissions in all AICTE-approved institutions and affiliation with universities is extended until October 30, 2023."

Revised dates for AICTE academic calendar 2023-24:

The last date for the grant of affiliation by the university or board is October 30, 2023.

The last date for admitting first-year students against vacancies is October 30, 2023.

The last date for lateral entry admission to second-year courses for newly admitted students is October 30, 2023.

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) was established in November 1945 as a national-level top advisory body. Its primary objectives were to assess the status of technical education facilities and to promote comprehensive and coordinated development in the country.

Responsibilities of AICTE include: