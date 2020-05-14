Training For Kerala School Teachers Begins On Victors, Samagra Portals

Teachers Training Begins @ victers.kite.kerala.gov.in, samagra.kite.kerala.gov.in

Kerala government has started the vacation-time training programme for primary teachers through Victors channel from today. The training is available at Victors TV, victers.kite.kerala.gov.in, KITE VICTERS App and Samagra portal. The teachers will have to login to Samagra portal (samagra.kite.kerala.gov.in) for accessing the training. Recorded classes of these training modules will be later available at later viewing on the Youtube channel of Victors TV at youtube.com/itsvicters.

The training will be held on May 14, 15, 18, 19 and 20 and it will start at 10.30 in the morning and 2.30 in the afternoon.

According to a circular released by the Director, General Education, the teachers may record their feedback and doubts regarding the training programme on Samagra portal.

This training is compulsory for all the primary teachers from the government, private, aided and unaided schools from the state.

Where to attend the training classes?

The live sessions of training classes are available on these platforms:

Victors TV

victers.kite.kerala.gov.in

KITE VICTERS App

samagra.kite.kerala.gov.in

The Director, General Education, said in the circular that the training programme is being held for the teachers online and virtual mode due to the restrictions announced by the government to arrest the spread of COVID-19 cases in the state.

It also asked the school heads to make necessary steps to make registration for all teachers in the Samagra portal.

The circular has also directed all the educational officers to ensure the participation of all primary teachers from their administrative areas.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had on last week said the training programme which was going on before the lockdown was announced for the 81,609 primary teachers will be completed and the vacation-time training programme for primary-upper primary teachers through Victors channel will begin from May 14.

Important details teachers should know

Circular

Programme schedule

Instructions for teachers to SAMAGRA login

