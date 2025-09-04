Teacher's Day 2025: Know History, Traditions, Significance And More

Teacher's Day 2025: Teachers' Day is celebrated every year to recognise the important role teachers play in students' lives. A teacher's influence goes beyond the classroom and continues throughout a student's journey. The day is observed on September 5, marking the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, an eminent educationist, the first Vice-President of India, and the second President of the country.

Teacher's Day 2025: Know Date, History, Significance And More

Teachers' Day 2025: Celebrations, Traditions

On Teachers' Day, students honour their mentors by greeting them with flowers and sweets as a token of respect. Many express gratitude through small gestures, thanking their teachers for their guidance and dedication. Schools are filled with warmth and appreciation as students honour the invaluable role teachers play in shaping their lives and future.

Teachers' Day 2025: History

Teachers' Day is celebrated on the birthday of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, an eminent educationist deeply respected by his students. When some of them wished to celebrate his birthday, he suggested that the day be observed as Teachers' Day instead.

During his tenure as President of India (1962-1967), his students and friends proposed a grand celebration on September 5. Dr. Radhakrishnan humbly declined, saying he would be happier if the day was dedicated to honouring all teachers. Since then, schools and educational institutions across India have been observing September 5 as Teachers' Day.

Teachers' Day 2025: Significance

Teachers' Day is a tribute to educators who shape the future by guiding students not only academically but also in values and life skills. They inspire, motivate, and strengthen the foundation of society, leaving a lasting impact on generations