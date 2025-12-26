Teach Our Epics, Not Hollywood Superheroes: CM Chandrababu Naidu To Parents

TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has urged parents and teachers to teach children about India's great epics, heroes, and traditional values instead of depending only on modern western superheroes.

Speaking at the Bharatiya Vigyan Sammelan held at the National Sanskrit University in Tirupati, the Chief Minister said that the stories in the Ramayana and Mahabharata teach lessons of truth, courage and justice that are much deeper than those found in movies or comic books.

Naidu explained that characters like Spider-Man, Batman, or Superman are imaginary, but the heroes from Indian mythology - Lord Rama, Lord Krishna, Lord Hanuman, and Arjuna - represent real values and ideals.

''Lord Hanuman's strength was greater than Superman's and Arjuna was a warrior much superior to Iron Man or Batman'' and added "No one in the world can be greater than Lord Rama, who stood for righteousness and peace in society," he said.

The Chief Minister also asked parents to explain to their children the difference between good and evil through stories of demons like Bakasura and Kansa.

Chief Minister also praises legendary actor and TDP founder N. T. Rama Rao, who according to Naidu used cinema to bring mythological stories to life and spread values among the people.

Naidu also mentioned the role of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in building the foundation for India's growth and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for carrying forward that progress. He also encouraged parents to have at least three children.

The Chief Minister was joined at the event by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and Union Minister Jitendra Singh.