Tamil Nadu Leads In School Infrastructure; Check The List Of Top 10 States

Tamil Nadu has emerged as the best-performing state in school infrastructure, according to the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) 2025-26 report released by the Ministry of Education on July 7.

The report highlights steady improvements in digital and basic infrastructure across schools, with more institutions gaining access to computers, internet connectivity, electricity, safe drinking water, and sanitation facilities.

The report notes that the 2025-26 academic year recorded significant progress in digital infrastructure. The share of schools with computer access increased from 64.7 per cent in 2024-25 to 69.9 per cent in 2025-26, while schools with internet connectivity rose from 63.5 per cent to 67.4 per cent during the same period.

Basic infrastructure has also improved considerably. According to the report, 95 per cent of schools now have electricity, 98.5 per cent have girls' toilets, 97.2 per cent have boys' toilets, 96.9 per cent provide handwashing facilities, and 99.5 per cent have access to safe drinking water.

The Ministry said these improvements are expected to support better health, attendance, and learning outcomes for students.

The rankings are based on a composite assessment that considers key indicators such as digital infrastructure, electricity availability, enrolment, retention, dropout rates, and equity across gender and social categories.

Top 10 States With The Best School Infrastructure

Rank State Computer Access Internet Access Electricity Composite Score 1 Tamil Nadu 94.4% 99.0% 100.0% 94.4% 2 Odisha 83.2% 82.9% 97.3% 90.6% 3 Punjab 99.1% 91.5% 100.0% 89.9% 4 Maharashtra 83.6% 77.9% 97.0% 89.7% 5 Kerala 99.5% 92.6% 99.9% 89.2% 6 Gujarat 97.7% 96.8% 99.9% 87.1% 7 Haryana 97.6% 83.2% 100.0% 86.8% 8 Himachal Pradesh 87.2% 66.2% 99.4% 84.4% 9 Andhra Pradesh 76.9% 99.2% 99.8% 84.1% 10 Assam 85.0% 89.0% 90.8% 83.2%

Tamil Nadu secured the highest composite score of 94.4 per cent, reflecting its strong performance across key infrastructure indicators. Odisha ranked second with 90.6 per cent, followed by Punjab at 89.9 per cent. Maharashtra and Kerala are also in the top five, underlining the consistent performance of these states in providing better school infrastructure.

Punjab and Kerala recorded the highest levels of computer access, with 99.1 per cent and 99.5 per cent of schools equipped with computers, respectively. Andhra Pradesh stood out in internet connectivity, with 99.2 per cent of schools connected to the internet, narrowly ahead of Tamil Nadu.