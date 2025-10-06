Tamil Nadu RTE Admissions 2026: Check Important Dates, Notification, Application Details

Tamil Nadu RTE Admissions 2026: The Government of Tamil Nadu is set to release the official notification for RTE admissions today, October 6, 2025, and open the registration window for RTE-eligible children. Conducted under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 (RTE), this initiative ensures access to quality education for students from disadvantaged backgrounds. Interested parents can apply online through the official RTE portal - rteadmission.tnschools.gov.in.

These admissions reserve 25 per cent of seats in entry-level classes (LKG/Class 1) of all unaided non-minority private schools.

Priority for seat allotment will be given to orphans, HIV-affected/infected children, transgender children, children of scavengers, and differently-abled students.

Tamil Nadu RTE Admissions 2026: Essential Documents For Applying

Photograph of Applicant(150 px X 175 px)

Birth Certificate

AADHAR / Ration Card of Parent or Guardian

Income Certificate for Weaker Section Candidates

Community Certificate for Disadvantage Group Candidates Disadvantaged Group Special Category Certificate

Tamil Nadu RTE Admissions 2026: How To Apply For RTE Admissions?

Candidates applying on behalf of children must visit the official RTE portal and follow the below steps:

Visit the official RTE portal - rteadmission.tnschools.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on RTE 2025-2026 admissions.

Enter the personal and other details.

Click on submit and the children will be successully registered for the RTE admissions for the 2026 year.

Tamil Nadu RTE Admissions 2026: Important Dates

October 6, 2025: Admission notification release

October 7, 2025: Schools to upload total seats filled in entry-level classes (as of September 30, 2025)

October 8, 2025: 25% RTE seats identified and made visible via school login

October 9, 2025: Upload of eligible children's details (Aadhaar, DOB, address, income/community certificates) and parent declaration under G.O. No. 66 (dated April 7, 2017)

October 10-13, 2025: Display of eligible/ineligible applicants on school notice boards; opportunity for parents to submit missing documents

October 14, 2025: Final list of eligible children released

October 15, 2025: Tagging of eligible children under RTE quota in EMIS Portal (if seats are below 25 per cent)

If applications exceed 25 per cent, random selection will be conducted post priority admissions in which selected names are displayed immediately.