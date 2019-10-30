Schools In Six Tamil Nadu Districts Closed Today Amid Heavy Rain

Schools in six Tamil Nadu districts will remain closed today due to heavy rain

Schools and colleges in six districts of Tamil Nadu will remain closed today due to heavy rain across the state. Educational institutes in Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Theni, Virudhunagar, Vellore and Ramanathapuram will remain closed. Additionally, all schools in Madurai district will also remain closed today.

News agency reported Veeraragavarav, District Collector, Ramanathapuram saying that all educational institutes in the Ramanathapuram district will remain shut because of the heavy rain lashing across the district.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in isolated places in Tamil Nadu. IMD has also predicted that the rain is very likely to be accompanied by lightning.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.