Tamil Nadu Grants Rs 2 Lakh Assistance To Girl On NASA Visit

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Sunday ordered Rs 2 lakh as assistance to a Class 9 girl student, a space enthusiast, for successfully qualifying in an online test to visit America's space agency NASA and participate in an international conference.

The student V Abinaya studying in Namakkal district got through the exam held by firms here and in America, the Chief Minister, in a statement, said adding the opportunity to visit NASA and take part in a global space science symposium is a "victory for her talent."

Wishing her many more successes in space science, Mr Palaniswami lauded her for the "achievement and to encourage younger generation, I have ordered Rs 2 lakh assistance from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund."

