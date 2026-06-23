Tamil Nadu 12th Supplementary Hall Ticket 2026 Out, Here's How To Download

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has released the Tamil Nadu 12th Supplementary Hall Ticket 2026 for students appearing in the June/July Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) Supplementary and Arrear exams. Private candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their admit cards from the official website, dge.tn.gov.in. The supplementary examinations will be conducted from June 29 to July 7, 2026. Candidates are advised to carefully check all the details mentioned on the admit card.

How To Download Tamil Nadu 12th Supplementary Hall Ticket 2026?

Visit the official DGE Tamil Nadu website at dge.tn.gov.in.

Click on the "Hall Ticket" section.

Select the link for "HSE Supplementary Exam June/July 2026 Hall Ticket Download".

Enter the application number, permanent register number, and date of birth.

Submit the details.

The hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Download and save a copy for future use.

Direct Link Here

Candidates should verify their name, registration number, examination centre, subject details, and exam dates after downloading the hall ticket.

Tamil Nadu 12th Supplementary Exam 2026 Schedule

June 29: Tamil and other languages (Part 1)

June 30: English Paper

July 1: Mathematics, Commerce, Zoology, and other subjects

July 2: Computer Science, Political Science, Statistics, and more

July 3: Chemistry, Accountancy, and Geography

July 6: Biology, History, Business Mathematics, and vocational subjects

July 7: Physics, Economics, and Employability Skills

Students appearing for the supplementary examination should reach their examination centre on time and carry a printed copy of the hall ticket. It is also advisable to keep a valid photo identity proof for verification if required.

The Tamil Nadu 12th Supplementary Hall Ticket 2026 is an important document for exam entry. Candidates should download it as soon as possible and prepare according to the official examination schedule.