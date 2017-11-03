Supreme Court Rules Out 'Technical Education Through Correspondence Course'

Supreme Court sets aside Odisha HC order, says technical education can not be provided through the process of correspondence courses. pic.twitter.com/CqBalGDJes— ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2017
Further, the Supreme Court has supported the verdict by Punjab and Haryana High Court, given two years ago, on computer science degree obtained through correspondence course. Then, the High Court had ruled that computer science degrees obtained through correspondence courses will not be considered on the same level as that obtained by attending classes.
In April 2014, according to The Hindu newspaper, Madras High Court had also ruled that ‘A degree awarded in the distance education mode without a candidate passing the Plus Two examination is a valid one, if that has been obtained after passing the entrance test for admission to the graduation course'.
Making distance mode degrees valid, the High Court had disagreed to a government order of August 2009, which said degrees obtained through distance mode should only be considered if the candidate has cleared plus two examination. This verdict was in response to the petitions filed against Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) as the Commission had withheld some results citing issues in requisite educational qualification.
