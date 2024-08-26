Supreme Court Recruitment: Application Process For 80 Posts Begins, Check Details

Supreme Court Recruitment: The Supreme Court of India has started accepting online applications for the post of Junior Court Attendant (Cooking Knowing). Eligible candidates can submit their forms by visiting the official website, sci.gov.in. The deadline to submit the application is September 19.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 80 vacancies for the post of Junior Court Attendant (Cooking Knowing) in Level 3 of the Pay Matrix with a basic pay of Rs 21,700, plus usual allowances. According to the official notice, the number of vacancies is not confirmed and may increase or decrease.

Supreme Court Recruitment: Qualification

Candidates must have passed the 10th standard from any Board/Institute recognized by the Government

He/she must also have a minimum of one year full-time diploma in cooking/culinary arts

However, ex-servicemen who do not hold a one-year full-time diploma in cooking or culinary arts must have a trade or competency certificate in cooking or catering issued by a competent authority.

The official notification reads: "Candidates should not be below 18 years or above 27 years of age as of August 01, 2024. Usual age relaxation will be admissible to SC/ST/OBC/Physically Challenged/Ex-Servicemen/Widows/Divorcee Women/Judicially separated Women who are not re-married and dependents of Freedom Fighters as per Government rules. There will be no age limit for employees of the Supreme Court who have completed 3 years of regular service in the Registry. No age relaxation will be allowed for candidates working in other Government departments."

Supreme Court Recruitment: Selection Process

The selection process consists of three stages. The first test will be a Written Test of 100 marks, followed by a Practical Trade Skill Test of 70 marks, and an Interview worth 30 marks. The entire process will consist of 200 marks.