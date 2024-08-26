Supreme Court Recruitment: Application Process For 80 Posts Begins, Check Details

This recruitment drive aims to fill 80 vacancies for the post of Junior Court Attendant (Cooking Knowing) in Level 3 of the Pay Matrix with a basic pay of Rs 21,700, plus usual allowances. According to the official notice, the number of vacancies is not confirmed and may increase or decrease.
Supreme Court Recruitment: Qualification
- Candidates must have passed the 10th standard from any Board/Institute recognized by the Government
- He/she must also have a minimum of one year full-time diploma in cooking/culinary arts
However, ex-servicemen who do not hold a one-year full-time diploma in cooking or culinary arts must have a trade or competency certificate in cooking or catering issued by a competent authority.
The official notification reads: "Candidates should not be below 18 years or above 27 years of age as of August 01, 2024. Usual age relaxation will be admissible to SC/ST/OBC/Physically Challenged/Ex-Servicemen/Widows/Divorcee Women/Judicially separated Women who are not re-married and dependents of Freedom Fighters as per Government rules. There will be no age limit for employees of the Supreme Court who have completed 3 years of regular service in the Registry. No age relaxation will be allowed for candidates working in other Government departments."
Supreme Court Recruitment: Selection Process
The selection process consists of three stages. The first test will be a Written Test of 100 marks, followed by a Practical Trade Skill Test of 70 marks, and an Interview worth 30 marks. The entire process will consist of 200 marks.