Supreme Court Directs Centre To Ensure No Seats Remain Vacant In Medical Colleges

The Supreme Court has directed the Centre to take immediate action to ensure that seats in medical courses do not remain vacant. A two-judge bench, comprising Justice B R Gavai and Justice K V Viswanathan, ordered the Centre to convene a meeting with relevant stakeholders to resolve the issue.

The issue came to light when the court was informed that speciality seats in medical courses were being left unfilled, which raised concerns about the effective utilisation of available resources.

The court emphasised the importance of addressing this problem and directed that a meeting be held to discuss and implement solutions for medical institutions across the country.

The Centre has been tasked with coordinating the efforts to ensure that these crucial seats are occupied, aiming to improve the country's medical education system and meet healthcare demands.

