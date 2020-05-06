Summer Vacation In Delhi Government Schools From May 11

Delhi government announces summer vacation in its schools from May 11 to June 30

The Delhi government announced on Wednesday that the summer vacation in government and government aided schools will be observed from May 11 to June 30, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying. The Directorate of Education (DoE) official has also clarified that students studying in these schools will not be called for any vacation-related activity in view of the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

However, the pending Class 10 and Class examinations of CBSE and ICSE registered schools are likely to be held in this period and schools are expected to work if the exams are being held before June 30.

Delhi has reported more than 5,000 COVID-10 cases so far.

"Due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the teaching and learning activities in the schools have been suspended since March 23. The lockdown has further extended upto May 1.

"The summer vacations in government and government aided schools shall be observed from May 11 to June 30. However, keeping in view the COVID-19 pandemic, students shall not be called to schools for any teaching learning activity during summer vacation," a senior official of the DoE said.

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16, when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as one of the measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. Later, a nationwide lockdown was announced from March 25 which will last till May 17.

(With PTI Inputs)

