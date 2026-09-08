Study UK Alumni Awards 2027: Apply By October 15, Check Categories And Benefits

The British Council has started applications for the Study UK Alumni Awards 2027. The awards recognise people who studied in the UK and have made an impact through their work, businesses, creative projects or social initiatives.

The awards are being held for the 13th time and give UK alumni and opportunity to showcase their achievements at the national and global level.

Study UK Alumni Awards 2027: Categories

The awards will be given in four categories:

Science and Sustainability

Culture, Creativity and Sport

Social Action

Business and Innovation

Applicants will first be considered at the national level. From there, 28 alumni from across the world will be selected as global finalists. An international jury will then select four global winners.

Study UK Alumni Awards 2027: Last Date To Apply

Eligible alumni can apply for the awards until October 15, 2026.

In India, the finalists are expected to be announced in January 2027. The global winners will be announced in August 2027 through a digital campaign.

Apart from recognition, the awards will give winners an opportunity to build international connections and take part in a dedicated networking visit to the UK. Indian finalists will also be recognised at a national awards ceremony.

Click here for the direct link to apply

Study UK Alumni Awards: Previous Participation

The awards have attracted applications from alumni around the world. In 2026, the British Council received more than 1,800 applications from over 120 countries.

Rittika Chanda Parruck, Director of Education India at the British Council, said the relationship with the UK does not end when students complete their education. She highlighted how alumni continue to build ideas, collaborations and connections across countries.

The Study UK Alumni Awards aim to give these alumni a platform to share their work and connect with a wider international community.