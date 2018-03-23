The German Chancellor Fellowship 2018 For Indian Nationals: Online Application Begins The Alexander von Humboldt Foundation has opened the online portal for application for the German Chancellor Fellowship.

Share EMAIL PRINT The German Chancellor Fellowship 2018 For Indian Nationals New Delhi: The Alexander von Humboldt Foundation has opened the online portal for application for the German Chancellor Fellowship. The last date to apply for the fellowship is September 15, 2018. Anyone can apply for the fellowship irrespective of their field of work and take the next step in their career in Germany. The applicant must develop their own project idea and find the host of their choice to mentor them. Applicant must be an Indian citizen and should have acquired initial leadership experience.



Eligibility and other Application Requirements the applicant must be a national of the United States, the Russian Federation, The People's Republic of China, Brazil or India

Bachelor's or equivalent academic degree completed less than twelve years before the beginning of the fellowship (1 October of the year following application)

initial proven leadership experience; applicants with a preponderantly academic background should have acquired initial leadership experience in addition to their own research activity

German or English language skills

a letter of motivation (approx. 2 pages)

a project plan (approx. 3 pages); candidates must draw up their project plan independently and discuss it with their intended host prior to application

a detailed statement, including confirmation of supervision, by the host in Germany

two references by individuals qualified to comment on the candidate's professional, personal and/or academic background

Note: Potential applicants who have been in Germany for more than six months immediately prior to the application deadline can not apply. Also potential applicants who have already been sponsored by the Humboldt Foundation are not eligible to apply for one of the Foundation's other fellowships but can seek support for a further stay in Germany from the Foundation's Alumni Programme.



Benefits of the Fellowship a monthly fellowship of 2,150 euros, 2,450 euros or 2,750 euros, depending on applicant's qualifications

individual mentoring during applicant's stay in Germany

additional financial support for items such as family members accompanying the applicant, travel expenses or a German language course

a study tour of Germany and a number of events during which applicant can make contact with other fellows and representatives of German companies and institutions

extensive alumni sponsorship, particularly to help an applicant sustain contact with collaborative partners in Germany during their entire professional career

Where to apply?



Eligible candidates can register and complete their application the Humboldt Foundation's official website (www.humboldt-foundation.de/buka). The selection process consists of two steps. In the preliminary step, candidates will be shortlisted based on the documents submitted with their application. Selected applicants will appear for an interview in Bonn. A further selection process may involve a group discussion.



