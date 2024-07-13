Study Abroad: Top Universities To Study In Singapore

Students planning to study abroad can refer to Singapore for the rich culture experience. The country has close proximity to India and also offers wide range of scholarships to attract students.



Here are the top universities that can be considered for studying in Singapore:



National University of Singapore (NUS), Singapore

NUS is the best university in Singapore. With a score of 93.7, it is ranked at the eighth position in the QS World Rankings 2025. NUS is Singapore's flagship university, which offers a global approach to education and research, with a focus on Asian perspectives and expertise. It has 17 faculties and schools across three campuses. Over 38,000 students from 100 countries study in the university.

Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore)

NTU Singapore is the second best university in the country. It has a score of 88.4 and is ranked at the 15th position in the QS World Rankings 2025. NTU is a research-intensive public university in Singapore. It has about 35,000 undergraduate and postgraduate students in the engineering, business, science, medicine, humanities, arts, and social sciences and graduate colleges.

Singapore University of Technology and Design, Singapore

Singapore University of Technology and Design is ranked at the 440 position in the QS World University Rankings 2025 and at the 128th position in the Asian University Rankings.

Singapore Management University, Singapore

With a score of 21.2, Singapore Management University is the fourth best university in the country. It is ranked at the 585th position in the QS World Rankings 2025. SMU is internationally recognised for its world-class research and distinguished teaching. Established in 2000, SMU's mission is to generate leading-edge research with global impact and to produce broad-based, creative and entrepreneurial leaders for the knowledge-based economy. SMU is comprised of six schools. Over 10,000 students across undergraduate, postgraduate professional and post-graduate research programmes, study here.

